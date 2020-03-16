Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JTC1 ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Ticker-Symbol: EJT1 
Tradegate
16.03.20
10:11 Uhr
6,540 Euro
-2,722
-29,39 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,588
6,760
10:21
6,660
6,808
10:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EASYJET PLC6,540-29,39 %