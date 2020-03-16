

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices declined in February, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The producer and import prices fell 2.1 percent year-on-year in February.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices decreased 0.9 percent in February.



The latest decline was due to lower prices for petroleum products, the agency said.



The producer prices declined 1.2 percent annually in February, and decreased 0.6 percent from the previous month.



Import prices dropped 3.9 percent from last year and 1.5 percent from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX