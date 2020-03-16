Joint service offering and access to extended start-up ecosystem create substantial added value for BearingPoint's clients

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announced that it has prolonged its cooperation agreement with wayra, Telefónica's incubator. With seven innovation hubs and business development support throughout the world, the cooperation with wayra enables BearingPoint to create added value for its clients by involving innovative start-ups in projects.

In 2019, BearingPoint created with wayra the AI Transformation Model for clients struggling with finding the right approach to artificial intelligence (AI) integration. The joint service offering identifies company-specific AI use cases, finds the right solution provider, and supports companies from implementation to integration into their corporate strategy. Combining wayra's unique expertise in the start-up realm with BearingPoint's in-depth industry knowledge, BearingPoint can help its clients take their AI journey to the next level. The cooperation is also creating added value for clients in the areas of mobility, sustainability, cybersecurity, IoT, and 5G.

"Our cooperation with wayra has greatly benefitted our clients with its AI Transformation Model, and we expect more innovation to come out of it," said Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner at BearingPoint. "To be innovative and create value for our clients is a big part of our Strategy 2025, and wayra fits well with our ambitions and where we are going. I'm very pleased that we've extended our cooperation."

"We are happy that BearingPoint has confidence in us and extended our partnership. With BearingPoint we can scale our portfolio start-ups as we are looking in the same technology fields and get access to a different industry. We profit from more than seven years of expertise in the start-up ecosystem, and BearingPoint has a similar approach to digitalization and innovation. That shows us that we are moving in the right direction with wayra-as-a-service," said Katrin Bacic, Managing Director and Head of Venture Development at wayra Germany.

About wayra Germany

Wayra Germany is the open innovation hub of the telecommunications group Telefónica. As an early-stage-investment-arm, wayra scales technology-oriented start-ups and pursues a "venture client" model in which the parent company Telefónica acts as a customer for the start-ups' products. With the wayra-as-a-Service program, the corporate venture provider supports Telefónica as well as other groups in their cooperation with young companies.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on five key areas to drive growth across all regions. The second unit provides IP-driven managed services beyond SaaS and offers business critical services to its clients supporting their business success. The third unit provides the software for successful digital transformation and regulatory requirements. It is also designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

