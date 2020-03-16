The global beeswax market is poised to grow by USD 65.67 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005275/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beeswax Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 126-page report with TOC on "Beeswax Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), Product (conventional beeswax and organic beeswax), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/beeswax-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing awareness about the benefits of beeswax. In addition, the increasing popularity of beeswax product kits is anticipated to boost the growth of the beeswax market.

Beeswax is increasingly being used in various applications. It exhibits the aroma of honey and can burn for a long period with slow, clean, smokeless, and bright flame. Hence, it is widely used in aromatherapy to eliminate pollutants. Beeswax is also used in various haircare and skincare products owing to its soothing and hydrating properties. It helps in repairing and controlling skin damage and promotes healthy hair growth by conditioning, nourishing, and softening the strands. The growing consumer awareness about the benefits of beeswax is encouraging vendors to offer a wide range of beeswax products for end-user specific applications. These factors are crucial in driving the growth of the global beeswax market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Beeswax Companies:

Akrochem Corp.

Akrochem Corp. operates the business through segments such as Waxes, Elastomers, Emulsions Fluids, Flocks Wood Flours, Plasticizers, Processing Aids, Resins Tackifiers, Silicone Products, Rubber Chemicals, and Others. The company offers Beeswax in two grades, namely, Yellow Refined and White Refined.

Beeswax Co. LLC

Beeswax Co. LLC operates the business through segments such as Beeswax candles and Bulk beeswax. The company offers a wide range of beeswax products. Pure Beeswax is one of the key offerings of the company.

Frank B. Ross Co. Inc.

Frank B. Ross Co. Inc. operates the business through the Products segment. The company offers products such as Beeswax, Butter Products, Candelilla Wax, Carnauba Wax, Soy Wax, and others. The company also offers beeswax in the form of bars and granulates.

Kahl GmbH Co. KG

Kahl GmbH Co. KG operates the business through segments such as Products and Formulations. The company offers beeswax in various colors, including white and intense yellow.

Koster Keunen

Koster Keunen operates the business through segments such as Formularies and Research and Development. The company offers a wide range of beeswax products. Some of the key offerings of the company include Synthetic Beeswax K82P, Organic Beeswax, and PEG-8 Beeswax.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Beeswax Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Conventional beeswax

Organic beeswax

Beeswax Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Fresh Cranberries Market Global fresh cranberries market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and type (inorganic and organic).

Global Organic Trace Minerals for Animal Feed Market Global organic trace minerals for animal feed market by type (poultry, swine, ruminants, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005275/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/