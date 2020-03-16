Diabetes Devices Market Size Worth $41.6 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 7.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global diabetes devices market size is expected to reach USD 41.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by factors such as increasing incidence of diabetes, technological advancements, and innovative product launches. Increasing adoption of advanced diabetes management solutions in developing region, government policies, and rising medical tourism are some of the major factors contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, rising government initiatives to spread awareness about diabetes and increasing R&D expenditure of major players are the factors expected to boost the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America accounted for the largest share in 2019, in terms of revenue, owing to favorable reimbursement policies, presence of key players, and frequent product launches

By product, the insulin delivery devices segment accounted for the largest market share and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate

In the Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) segment, self-monitoring devices dominated the market owing to their low cost and high usage

In Self-monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) devices, testing strips segment dominated the market while blood glucose meters are expected to grow at a significant pace owing to high adoption and technological advancements

In the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) devices segment, transmitters accounted for the largest share owing to high cost of devices and high usage

In insulin delivery devices, pens segment dominated the market since it is easy to carry, easy to use, and has low cost as compared to other delivery devices

By distribution channel, hospital pharmacy segment dominated the market owing to rise in sales of diabetes devices in these pharmacies

By end use, hospital segment accounted for the largest market share owing to improving healthcare infrastructure due to rising investment

The leading players present in the diabetes devices market are Medtronic plc; Abbott Laboratories; F.Hoffmann-La-Ltd; Bayer AG; Lifescan, Inc.; B Braun Melsungen AG; Lifescan, Inc.; Dexcom Inc.; Insulet Corporation; Ypsomed Holdings; Companion Medical; Sanofi; Valeritas Holding Inc.; Novo Nordisk; Arkray, Inc.; among others.

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Diabetes Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (BGM Devices, Insulin Delivery Devices) By Distribution Channel, By End Use (Hospitals, Homecare), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/diabetes-devices-market

According to a study published on National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), global health expenditure on diabetes is expected to reach USD 490 billion in 2030 from 376 billion in 2010. Obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and fast food culture are some of the factors expected to have significant impact on the market growth. According to Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, U.S. has the highest rates of obesity and it is expected to increase up to 50% by 2030.

In addition, increasing number of new market players, who focus on patient convenience with the help of artificial intelligence technology, are also transforming the market. They are leveraging technological advancements to improve diabetes care solutions like CGM devices, non-invasive insulin delivery systems, and digital diabetes management platforms. For instance, in December 2017, Companion Medical Launched Inpen, its first smart insulin pen system in the U.S. It is the only FDA approved device that can combine insulin injector pen with a smart app.

Grand View Research has segmented the global diabetes devices market based on product, distribution channel, end use, and region:

Diabetes Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

BGM Devices



Self-Monitoring Devices





Blood Glucose Meter







Testing Strips







Lancets





Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices





Sensors







Transmitters







Receiver



Insulin Delivery Devices



Pumps





Pens





Syringes





Jet Injectors

Diabetes Devices Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Diabetes Clinics/ Centers



Online Pharmacies



Others

Diabetes Devices End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Homecare



Diagnostic Centers

Diabetes Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Czech Republic





Russia





Poland





Turkey





Switzerland



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea





Vietnam





Philippines





Malaysia





Indonesia





Thailand



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Colombia





Argentina





Chile



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Oman





Egypt

