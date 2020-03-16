Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Copenhagen has decided to adjust the Dynamic Volatility Guards for all shares admitted for trading on the Main Market and First North Growth Market allowing increased volatility due to current market conditions on March 16, 2020. Thresholds for Dynamic Volatility Guards will be doubled. See the appendix for liquidity bands for each instrument. Accordingly the thresholds for cancellation of trades will be based on the Dynamic Volatility Guard active for the relevant instruments. Nasdaq will review the market situation and may decide to revert to normal market conditions during continues trading on Monday, March 16. In such a situation the Exchange will publish a notice to the market. If not stated otherwise the dynamic volatility guards will be reverted to normal as of Tuesday, March 17. Contact: Trading Surveillance Stockholm: +46 8 405 62 90 Helsinki: +358 9 61667 260 Copenhagen: +45 3377 0459 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=762687