Nasdaq Vilnius has decided to adjust the Dynamic Volatility Guards for all shares and fund units admitted for trading on the Regulated and First North Markets allowing increased volatility due to current market conditions on March 16, 2020. Thresholds for Dynamic Volatility Guards have been doubled. Accordingly the thresholds for cancellation of trades will be based on the Dynamic Volatility Guard active for the relevant instruments. Nasdaq Vilnius will review the market situation and may decide to revert to normal market conditions during continues trading on March 16. In such a situation the Exchange will publish a notice to the market. If not stated otherwise the dynamic volatility guards will be reverted to normal as of March 17. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=762684