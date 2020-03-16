

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech Republic's producer price inflation slowed in February, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The producer price index increased 1.4 percent year-on-year in February, after a 2.4 percent rise in January. Economists had expected a 2.0 percent rise.



Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air condition grew 9.0 percent annually in February. Prices for water supply and food, beverages and tobacco rose by 5.4 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying decreased 1.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.7 percent in February.



