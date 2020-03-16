Technavio has been monitoring the automotive ventilated seats market and it is poised to grow by USD 21.6 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Lear Corp., Magna International Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corp. and TS TECH Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increased long-haul travel driving the need for ventilated seats will offer immense growth opportunities, low penetration rate of ventilated seats will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increased long-haul travel driving the need for ventilated seats has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, low penetration rate of ventilated seats might hamper market growth.
Automotive Ventilated Seats Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automotive Ventilated Seats Market is segmented as below:
Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
Geographic Segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Automotive Ventilated Seats Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive ventilated seats market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Ventilated Seats Market Size
- Automotive Ventilated Seats Market Trends
- Automotive Ventilated Seats Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive ventilated seats market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Ventilated Seats Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive ventilated seats market, including some of the vendors such as Lear Corp., Magna International Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corp. and TS TECH Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive ventilated seats market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Ventilated Seats Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive ventilated seats market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive ventilated seats market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the automotive ventilated seats market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive ventilated seats market vendors
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE
- Market segmentation by vehicle type
- Comparison by vehicle type
- Passenger vehicles Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial vehicles Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by vehicle type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Technological innovations in global automotive ventilated seats market
- Consolidation of automotive industry
- Increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adient Plc
- Continental AG
- ebm-papst Mulfingen GmbH Co. KG
- Faurecia SA
- Gentherm Inc.
- Kongsberg Automotive GmbH
- Lear Corp.
- Magna International Inc.
- Toyota Boshoku Corp.
- TS TECH Co. Ltd.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
