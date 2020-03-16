Automotive Plastics Market Size Worth $83.9 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive plastics market size is expected to reach USD 83.9 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a revenue-based CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period.

Rising preference for high-performance plastics to substitute conventional metals and rubber is expected to impel market growth. Superior properties, such as versatility and flexibility, of plastic materials have fostered innovations, in terms of technologies and designs. However, the quality of plastics is highly dependent on their properties, functions, and applications. Streamlined mass production has enabled provision of technologically sound and cost-efficient products with high sustainability.

Key suggestions from the report:

PVC is expected to be the fastest growing product segment of the automotive plastics market over the forecast period

The interior furnishing application segment dominated the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027

Various strategic initiatives were recorded over the past few years in order to boost the growth of the market. For instance, in May 2019 , Covestro AG announced its plan to expand the production capacity of polycarbonate films at its Dormagen site in Germany . The site, which is expected to come on-stream by the end of 2020, will manufacture PC films for applications such as automotive interiors, security cards, medical devices, and automotive displays.

Asia Pacific was estimated as the largest market in 2019, owing to the increasing demand for vehicle branding coupled with rising number of heavy-duty vehicle sales in the region

Read 182 page research report with ToC on "Automotive Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (PP, ABS, PU, PE, PC, PA, PVC, PMMA), By Application (Powertrain, Interior/Exterior Furnishings, Electrical Components), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-plastics-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive plastics market on the basis of product, application, and region:

