Nasdaq Iceland hf. has decided to adjust the Dynamic Volatility Guards for all shares, ETFs and bonds admitted for trading on the equity and fixed fncome Main Market and First North Market allowing increased volatility due to extraordinary market conditions on March 16, 2020. Thresholds for Dynamic Volatility Guards will be doubled. See the attchment for liquidity bands for each instrument. Accordingly the thresholds for cancellation of trades will be based on the Dynamic Volatility Guard active for the relevant instruments. Nasdaq will review the market situation and may decide to revert to normal market conditions during continues trading. In such a situation the Exchange will publish a notice to the market. If not stated otherwise the market conditions will be reverted to normal as of March 17. For further information: Phone number: +354 525 2850 E-mail: Exchange.ice@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=762701