Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea announces precautionary measures for AGM on 25 March 2020

Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Notice to general meeting

To decrease the risk of spread of coronavirus, Nordea Bank Abp ("Nordea") has decided to install a series of precautionary measures for the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on Wednesday 25 March 2020 at 13.00 EET at Messukeskus Helsinki, Expo and Convention Centre. Nordea emphasises that shareholders can follow the AGM through a live web stream and exercise their voting rights by using a centralized proxy representative service, in accordance with the instructions below, instead of attending the AGM in person. The AGM will be arranged at the same time and at the same venue as disclosed earlier, but the reception of persons who have registered for the AGM will commence at 12.00 EET instead of 11.00 EET as announced earlier in the notice to the AGM.

The aim of the precautionary measures is to ensure the safety and well-being of Nordea's shareholders, staff and other stakeholders and follow the order of the Finnish Regional State Administrative Agencies issued on 13 March 2020 to cancel all events with more than 500 participants up until 12 April 2020. In order to observe the restrictions imposed by Finnish authorities, while at the same time upholding our shareholders' rights, Nordea will take the following measures:

Shareholders choosing not to attend the AGM in person are offered a live web stream of the AGM. A link to the live web stream will be sent to all shareholders who have given notice of attendance. See instructions for registering notice of attendance here: www.nordea.com/en/annual-general-meeting (http://www.nordea.com/en/annual-general-meeting) ; and

; and Shareholders will be able to exercise their voting rights at the AGM without physical presence by using a centralized proxy representative service. Additional proxy instructions have been published at www.nordea.com/en/annual-general-meeting (http://www.nordea.com/en/annual-general-meeting) .

It is not possible to ask questions or vote through the live web stream. Shareholders choosing not to attend the AGM in person must authorise a proxy representative in order to be able to exercise their voting rights. Shareholders who want to authorise a proxy representative can find relevant documents and instructions using the link above. Proxies should be delivered to the Company by 16.00 EET on 23 March 2020.

The meeting will be kept as short and concise as possible. Further, Nordea will introduce the following measures at the meeting venue:

Increased hygiene measures;

No serving of coffee or refreshments before the AGM;

Minimising participation of Board members and the Group Leadership Team; and

Limiting the number of external guests.

In order to ensure the safety and well-being of Nordea's shareholders, staff and other stakeholders, the members of the Shareholders' Nomination Board, the Board of Directors, auditor representatives, representatives of the management and employees of Nordea will carefully observe the restrictions issued by the Finnish health authorities ( https://thl.fi/en/web/thlfi-en (https://thl.fi/en/web/thlfi-en) ) when deciding whether or not to attend the meeting in person. Shareholders, assistants and representatives are kindly requested to do the same. Further, Nordea encourages persons belonging to a high-risk group as defined by the Finnish health authorities not to attend the AGM in person.

Nordea monitors the development of the coronavirus daily, follows the recommendations and decisions by Finnish authorities and will update the measures described above if needed.

The latest information on the AGM is published and updated at www.nordea.com/en/annual-general-meeting (http://www.nordea.com/en/annual-general-meeting) .

