

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Cons Airlines Group (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) said it plans to cut capacity by at least 75 percent in April and May 2020. Willie Walsh has agreed to delay his retirement for a short period to tackle Covid-19.



IAG is implementing further initiatives in response to this challenging market environment.



IAG expects Capacity, in terms of available seat kilometres, for the first quarter of 2020 to be reduced by around 7.5 per cent compared to last year.



IAG noted that it is also taking actions to reduce operating expenses and improve cash flow. So, it plans to ground surplus aircraft, reduce and defer capital spending, cut non-essential and non-cyber related IT spend. It will freeze recruitment and discretionary spending, implement voluntary leave options, temporarily suspend employment contracts and reduce working hours.



IAG said it is not able to provide accurate profit guidance for the full year 2020, citing the continued uncertainty on the potential impact and duration of COVID-19.



IAG noted that that Luis Gallego will continue in his role as Iberia chief executive for the next few months to lead the response in Spain. In the meantime, Willie Walsh will continue to act as Group chief executive and Javier Sanchez will remain in place as Vueling chief executive.



In January 2020, International Cons Airlines said that its chief executive officer Willie Walsh decided to retire. He would stand down from the role and from the Board on 26 March 2020. Luis Gallego, currently Iberia chief executive, would succeed Willie.



