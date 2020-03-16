Technavio has been monitoring the logistics services software market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.33 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc. and WiseTech Global Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growing e-commerce industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing e-commerce industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Logistics Services Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Logistics Services Software Market is segmented as below:
Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Application
- WMS
- TMS
Geographic Segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Logistics Services Software Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our logistics services software market report covers the following areas:
- Logistics Services Software Market Size
- Logistics Services Software Market Trends
- Logistics Services Software Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies integration of technologically advanced solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the logistics services software market growth during the next few years.
Logistics Services Software Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the logistics services software market, including some of the vendors such as Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc. and WiseTech Global Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the logistics services software market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Logistics Services Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist logistics services software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the logistics services software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the logistics services software market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of logistics services software market vendors
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market Outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
- Market segmentation by deployment
- Comparison by deployment
- On-premise Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by deployment
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- WMS Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- TMS Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rise in number of strategic partnerships
- Integration of technologically advanced solutions
- Implementation of blockchain technology in logistics software
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BluJay Solutions Ltd.
- E2open LLC
- Epicor Software Corp.
- Infor Inc.
- JDA Software Group Inc.
- Manhattan Associates, Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
- WiseTech Global Ltd.
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
