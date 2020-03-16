NetBet Introduces Endemol Games

LONDON, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetBet are delighted to announce that Endemol Games is joining our family of game providers. With the help of iSoftBet's gaming platform (GAP), Endemol's best games will now become available to NetBet customers for the first time.

We're excited to introduce our customers to Endemol's unique range of games, including the popular 3 Lucky Pots, Oliver Twist and Deal or No Deal, adding to our extensive catalogue of casino and slot games. The games are already integrated and will go live this month on NetBet UK and the rest of the NetBet .COM domains. That means a varied new range of games on offer for most NetBet players, wherever they are!

For more than five years, the developers at Endemol Shine Gaming have been creating premium casino games for customers all over the world. Their past expertise in TV production gave us iconic programming like Deal or No Deal and Big Brother, and their expansion into gaming software showcases the same exceptional approach to entertainment.

CEO at NetBet for the past 16 years, Gabriela Arnautu, said: "We are thrilled to add Endemol as our new partner and to offer the most successful TV-branded games to our customers. This new integration will continue to drive the quality and diversity of our online offering."

This is, indeed, an exciting step that opens up the market for iconic Endemol games and has the potential to draw in a wider audience of players from around the world.

Contact:

Press team

Email: pr@netbet.com