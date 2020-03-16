Chinese solar manufacturer Talesun has announced plans to raise up to $226 million to expand PV cell and module production capacity by up to 2 GW, with a focus on heterojunction and TOPCon technologies.Talesun has announced plans to ramp up investment in its PV cell and module production capacity, with an emphasis on heterojunction (HJT) and TOPCon (tunnel-oxide passivated-contact) technologies. The solar manufacturer will invest up to RMB1.58 billion ($226 million) in 1 GW of HJT cell and module capacity and 1 GW of new TOPCon production lines, including plans to retrofit fabs, according to a ...

