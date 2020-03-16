Dopper Calls on Kids to Solve the Plastic Pollution Problem

- Reusable bottle brand Dopper challenges the next generation to solve the single-use plastic problem through their international programme, the Dopper Changemaker Challenge Junior!



LONDON, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children from all over the UK can now take part in the Dopper Changemaker Challenge Junior. Presented by social enterprise Dopper, known for their sustainable reusable water bottles, the educational initiative is supported by the likes of children's TV presenter Lindsey Russell as well as Kids Against Plastic teenage founders Amy & Ella Meek who are responsible for selecting the overall winners of the competition this year.

The programme encourages teams of children aged 8 to 12 to come up with ways in which they can reduce the single-use plastics problem, which has become a recognised issue across the globe. Dopper Changemaker Challenge Junior first took place in 2019 in the Netherlands and received over 15,000 entries! Building on the success of the 2019 Challenge, Dopper is now looking to explore the knowledge and determination of young changemakers across the world by launching the Dopper Changemaker Challenge Junior across five countries - the aim being the same: to end plastic waste.

Children can enter as a team - either through their school or at home - with a whole host of supportive materials available online to get their creative juices flowing. Once their ideas have been sketched out, kids can submit their creation for a chance to make it to the Dopper Changemaker Challenge Junior Final!

15 selected finalists will be invited to London in June to build and present their ideas to Lindsey, Amy and Ella plus eXXpedition Operations Manager Soraya Abdel-Hadi and Senior Policy and Programme Officer at Greater London Authority - Adam Batchelor. The winning team will not only become the Dopper Junior Changemakers of 2020 but will also have their prototype developed and showcased in a public space for all to see and admire.

Kids and teachers can sign up here: https://dopper.com/changemaker-challenge-junior/letsgetstarted?utmmedium=pr&utmsource=newswireuk&utmcampaign=cmcj

Dopper empowers people to choose reusable Dopper bottles over single-use water bottles, to protect our world's water sources. They are creating a movement of changemakers by offering education, funding research and raising awareness about plastic pollution. Each Dopper bottle sold contributes to this mission, and kick-starts clean drinking water projects in Nepal.

For more information on the Challenge please visit: www.dopper.com/changemaker-challenge-junior#

Read about Dopper's mission here: https://dopper.com/our-mission