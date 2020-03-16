Sodium Hypochlorite Market Report, 2028 - Growth Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Driving Factors & Highlights of the Market: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sodium hypochlorite market is anticipated to witness a significant market growth in the following years. The market size is expected to enlarge soon thanks to the growing urbanization and industrialization. Extensive use of sodium hypochlorite in the end-use segment such as chemicals, paints, and other sectors is driving the market growth. Manufacturers emphasize on user-friendly products for cleaning and hygiene purpose. For instance, sodium hypochlorite is used in phenyls and disinfectants to eliminate indoor odours. In the textile industry, it is used for removal of stains from clothes and further finds numerous applications in the domain. Chemically, it possesses a harsh reaction on exposure to direct sunlight and mild acids.

The chemical storage of sodium hypochlorite needs to be in accordance with manufacturer's instructions and safety regulations. Also, it needs to ensure user safety and enhance the shelf life of chemical. Since the deterioration of sodium hypochlorite is rapid and accelerate by heat, light and ventilation. Therefore, the containers should be placed in dark and cool place with corrosion-resistant carriers, such as ceramics, plastic or dark glass containers.

Commercially, sodium hypochlorite is expressed as available chlorine that is used as a bleaching powder. Evaluation of mixture of bleaching powder with concentrated solution becomes important to determine potency levels and therefore a standard comparison is achieved to detect the deterioration level of the solution.

Sodium hypochlorite market is influenced by rise in demand from the disinfectant and water treatment industry. Increasing industrialization with a high discharge of industrial effluents creates imbalance in the ecosystem, therefore as a counter measure, the need for sodium hypochlorite is highly significant. In another aspect, residential construction is one of the major contributors to the market growth. Moreover, sodium hypochlorite is mainly used in the residential sector owing to water treatment initiatives. Techno-commercial developments for solution variants for water treatment is anticipated to create novel opportunities for end-use product development in the years to come. On contrary, the market growth is highly restrained due to availability of cheap substitutes.

By application, the sodium hypochlorite market can be segmented as bleach, dentistry, water treatment, skin damage and neutralising nerve agents. Water treatment is the major segment attributing to the growing demand for applications of sodium hypochlorite. The cosmetic demand for sodium hypochlorite is growing and accounts for a significant portion of the market share.

By sales channel, the sodium hypochlorite market can be segmented as direct and distribution channel. Direct channels are expected to contribute significantly owing to the presence of chain of distributors with effective sales management. Growing awareness regarding benefits of sodium hypochlorite is a major contributor to the segment's growth.

By region, the sodium hypochlorite market can be segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is a dominant market for sodium hypochlorite mainly due to the presence of end-use industries in water treatment. On contrary, the growing significance for hygiene setting due to infrastructural developments is one of the major contributors to the growth of regional market. Additionally, the regional market is also influenced by rise in population and agricultural production. For instance, China and India have the largest agricultural produce.

Some of the key players in the sodium hypochlorite market are Sunbelt Chemical Corporations, BASF Chemicals, Olin Chlor Alkali, Shanghai Polymet Commodities Ltd., Solvay Chem, Sumitomo Chemicals, Akzo Nobel and Aditya, Vertex Chemicals, JSC Kaustik and HECG. Major players are adopting strategic collaboration and alliances to support business expansion and enhance market position.

