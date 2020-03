EXCHANGE NOTICE 16 MARCH 2020 SUSPENSION OF TRADING: SLG OMXH25 Trading in SLG OMXH25 has been suspended on the Nasdaq Helsinki today at 11:22 EET. The issuer will disclose further information. Identifiers: Trading code: SLG OMXH25 ISIN code: FI0008805627 id: 24201 Orderbook has been flushed. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260