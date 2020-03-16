Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 748020 ISIN: DE0007480204 Ticker-Symbol: DEQ 
Xetra
16.03.20
11:35 Uhr
14,590 Euro
-1,820
-11,09 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,480
14,510
11:52
14,480
14,510
11:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG14,590-11,09 %