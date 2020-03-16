Anzeige
PR Newswire
16.03.2020 | 10:52
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

London, March 16

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:16 March 2020

Name of applicant:Miton Global Opportunities plc
LEI:21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
Name of scheme:General
Period of return:From:15 September 2019To:15 March 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:2,032,998
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):NIL
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):NIL
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:2,032,998

Name of contact:Kerstin Rucht
Telephone number of contact:020 3709 8732
© 2020 PR Newswire