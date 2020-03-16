US scientists claim to have discovered a membrane which could lead to cheaper large scale flow batteries. The material is an ion-selective, aqueous-compatible polymer with intrinsic microporosity known as AquaPIM and is said to have tunable thickness and high conductivity in aqueous electrolytes.Researchers at the United States Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have developed a membrane for energy storage systems they claim could lead to cheaper large scale flow batteries and accelerate the grid integration of renewables. Presented in the paper Design Rules for Membranes ...

