The share capital of Orphazyme A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 17 March 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060910917 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Orphazyme --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 23,966,713 shares (DKK 23,966,713) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 3,071,673 shares (DKK 3,071,673) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 27,038,386 shares (DKK 27,038,386) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 106 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ORPHA --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 145804 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=762775