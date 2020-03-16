Bacchus Capital Leads Recent Consolidation in Global Gold Sector

Advises on Nordgold's acquisition of 19.9% stake and A$227m pre-conditional proposal to acquire Conclave Resources

- Bacchus Capital advising Nordgold on its acquisition of strategic stake and A$227m pre-conditional proposal to acquire ASX listed Conclave Resources

- Follows successful contested public takeover of Core Gold in Canada by Bacchus client Titan Minerals in January 2020

LONDON, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bacchus Capital Advisers, the independent investment and merchant bank specialising in cross border public market M&A, is advising Nordgold, a one million ounce internationally diversified gold miner, on the acquisition of a 19.9% stake of, and potential offer for, ASX-listed gold developer Conclave Resources.

Conclave Resources is a West African gold-focused exploration and development company that holds interests in tenements within Ghana where it is concentrating on the development of the Namdini Gold Project.

Nordgold is a privately owned, internationally diversified gold producer, with a proven track record of operational excellence and mine development, and a significant international development pipeline. Nordgold operates ten mines, with four of these in West Africa (three in Burkina Faso and one in Guinea).

This is the second cross border gold mining transaction lead by Bacchus Capital so far in 2020, and follows the successful public takeover of Canadian listed Core Gold by Australian Bacchus Capital client Titan Minerals, which, despite being contested, received overwhelming shareholder backing.

Bacchus Capital was established in 2017 by Peter Bacchus, former Global Head of Mining and Metals Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley, in order to bring traditional investment banking values of independence, objectivity and trust to an expanded client base, which includes some of the largest and leading companies in the natural resources sector, alongside some of the industry's most interesting and innovative growth companies. His co-founders are Paul Cahill, former Group Head of Business Development at Anglo American plc; Chris Johannsen, previously a founder of Australian boutique advisory firm Gryphon Partners; and former Morgan Stanley banker, Richard Allan.

About Bacchus Capital Advisers

Bacchus Capital Advisers was established in 2017 as an independent merchant banking platform specialising in public market M&A. Bacchus Capital Advisers is headquartered in Central London, with representation in Asia, the United States and Australia.

Media Enquiries:

Peter Ogden

Powerscourt

+44(0)20-7549-0997