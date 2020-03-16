The results of the primary placement auction of additional contributions of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on March 16, 2020: ISIN code LT0000670044 ------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB01026A ------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB01026A ------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2020-03-18 ------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2026-11-27 ------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR ------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,1 ------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,050 ------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,091 ------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,125 ------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 4 000 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 1 000 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 5 000 000,00 ------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 5 004 436,99 ------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.