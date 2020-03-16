Coca-Cola European Partners plc Announces Annual Financial Report

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC FILES INTEGRATED REPORT AND FORM 20-F

UXBRIDGE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / Coca-Cola European Partners plc ("CCEP") (ticker symbol CCEP) announces that on 16 March 2020 it filed its 2019 Integrated Report and Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This document was filed in accordance with Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual and includes CCEP's audited results for the year ended 31 December 2019. The unaudited fourth-quarter and full year results for the period ended 31 December 2019 were previously released on 13 February 2020.

Since the balance sheet date, we have seen significant macro-economic uncertainty as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The scale and duration of this development remains uncertain. CCEP is well positioned given its current financial position, stable cash generation and good access to liquidity and has mitigation plans in place, which it continues to adapt as the situation evolves. The situation could however impact our full year 2020 earnings and cash flow, and therefore by implication our full year 2020 guidance, on which we will update you in due course.

Details of CCEP's full year 2020 guidance, previously announced on 13 February 2020, can be found in the aforementioned unaudited and full year results for the period ended 31 December 2019, available on CCEP's website at https://ir.cocacolaep.com/financial-reports-and-results/financial-releases/.

Earlier today, the 2019 Integrated Report and Form 20-F was made available on CCEP's website at www.ir.cocacolaep.com/financial-reports-and-results/integrated-reports/ and also online at www.sec.gov.

A copy of the 2019 Integrated Report and Form 20-F will be available shortly at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. Printed copies of the Integrated Report and Form 20-F will be posted to those shareholders who have requested it on or around 16 April 2020.

