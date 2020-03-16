Correction in Total volume of competitive bids The results of the primary placement auction of additional contributions of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on March 16, 2020: ISIN code LT0000670044 ------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB01026A ------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB01026A ------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2020-03-18 ------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2026-11-27 ------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR ------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,1 ------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,050 ------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,091 ------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,125 ------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 10 700 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 1 000 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 5 000 000,00 ------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 5 004 436,99 ------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.