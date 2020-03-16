With effect from March 17, 2020, the subscription rights in Kancera AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 27, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: KAN UR --------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013960473 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 192218 --------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------- With effect from March 17, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Kancera AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: KAN BTU --------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013960481 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 192219 --------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB