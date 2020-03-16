AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAJ) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2020 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 13/03/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1839.5631 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4506000 CODE: PRAJ ISIN: LU2089238385 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAJ Sequence No.: 52542 EQS News ID: 998021 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2020 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)