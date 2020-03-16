AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAU) AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2020 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 13/03/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.3566 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33500 CODE: PRAU ISIN: LU2089238468 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAU Sequence No.: 52543 EQS News ID: 998023 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2020 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)