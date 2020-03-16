

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) said it expects to reduce its seat capacity by up to 80% in April and May, due to impact of the deadly coronavirus crisis. It warns that they may be forced to ground all of their flights.



Ryanair expects result of travel restrictions will be the grounding of the majority of its aircraft fleet across Europe over the next 7 to 10 days. In those countries where the fleet is not grounded, social distancing restrictions may make flying to all intents and purposes, impractical, if not, impossible.



Ryanair said it is taking immediate action to reduce operating expenses, and improve cash flows. This will involve grounding surplus aircraft, deferring all capex and share buybacks, freezing recruitment and discretionary spending, and implementing a series of voluntary leave options, temporarily suspending employment contracts, and significant reductions to working hours and payments.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RYANAIR-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de