EXCHANGE NOTICE 16 MARCH 2020 TRADING CONTINUES: SLG OMXH25 Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc announced on 16 March 2020, that: "The trading price of Seligson & Co OMX Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund unit has significantly deviated from the notional value of the fund unit due to market turbulence. Because of that, Seligson & Co Fund Management Company and the Helsinki Stock Exchange have decided temporarily suspend trading. Trades made previously today will be cancelled. We are investigating the situation with the Fund's market maker in order to resume trading as soon as possible. The latest official NAV at the closing prices on Friday, March 13, 2020, was EUR 37,89 and an estimate at the time of this release is EUR 35,49." Trading in SLG OMXH25 continues starting with a 10 minute auction at 12:55 EET. Trading was suspended today at 11:22 EET. Identifiers: Issuer: Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc Trading code: SLG OMXH25 ISIN code: FI0008805627 id: 24201 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260