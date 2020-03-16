

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation eased in February after rising in the previous month, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 3.7 year-on-year in February, after a 4.1 percent increase in January. In December, inflation was 3.8 percent.



Prices in food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.9 percent annually in February, while communication costs declined 2.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in February, after a 0.9 percent rise in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 3.1 percent annually in February and remained unchanged from the previous month.



