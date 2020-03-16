CloudMargin Appoints Miriam Marascio Head of Client Services

LONDON, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMargin, creator of the world's first and only collateral and margin management solution native to the cloud, announced today the appointment of Miriam Marascio as Head of Client Services for the London-based global firm. Marascio has extensive client services leadership experience at global post-trade technology giant Clearstream Banking S.A., part of the Deutsche Boerse Group.

In the role reporting to CEO Stuart Connolly, Marascio is now responsible for the end-to-end care of CloudMargin's clients, including onboarding, support and ongoing relationship management. CloudMargin clients include brokerage firms, banks, asset management firms, insurance companies, outsourcers and technology providers, and they range in size from small institutions to Tier 1 global banks.

Connolly said: "We are extraordinarily fortunate to add Miriam to our management team in this critical role, which expands on our previous initiatives with a dedicated relationship management function. Her deep understanding of post-trade services and laser focus on elevating the client experience will help ensure the continued high satisfaction levels of our ever-growing customer base around the globe. At the same time, her leadership and focus on our strategic direction will help us remain at the forefront of best practices and ensure that our client-facing processes are efficient and scalable."

Marascio said: "I have always found the fintech space extremely fascinating, and I was immediately inspired by the innovative and revolutionary mission of CloudMargin. I was impressed by the remarkable accomplishments the company has reached over the last few years and by the focused, talented individuals who are part of it. I am absolutely honoured and excited to join the team and assume responsibility for the client-facing areas, contributing to the company's goal of further improving the client experience by providing a best-in-class service."

Marascio has spent the past 14 years in Client Services roles at Clearstream Banking S.A., a leading European-based supplier of post-trade infrastructure services with assets under custody of approximately €14 trillion. For the past six years she has been Client Services Vice President and Global Project Manager in London, leading projects aimed at improving the client experience as well as the department's adoption of new technologies and optimisation of internal processes. Previously, she was the firm's Client Services Deputy Head of Unit for nearly five years and a Client Services Officer for nearly three years, both in Luxembourg.

A native of Italy, Marascio began her career as a cultural mediator in Florence. Fluent in English, Italian and French, she speaks conversational Spanish and Mandarin. She earned a degree in Intercultural and Inter-Linguistic Studies from the University of Florence.

About CloudMargin

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin created the world's first cloud-based collateral management workflow tool, which has earned nearly 20 industry awards and honours since 2015 for innovation and best-in-class technology. The firm's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model is helping many of the leading sell-side and buy-side financial institutions globally - including brokerage firms, banks, asset management firms, pension funds and insurance companies - as well as outsourcers and other technology firms meet time-critical regulatory deadlines and reduce costs associated with collateral requirements that are growing dramatically. CloudMargin bypasses many of the shortfalls of legacy, on-premise software, enabling clients to experience rapid implementation and access to robust and secure collateral management workflow software. With more than 20 integration partnerships, CloudMargin was the first collateral management solution provider to be a member of the SWIFT network, facilitating straight-through processing through settlement. For more information, visit www.cloudmargin.com.

