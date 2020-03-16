Second Citizenship: Why Select the St Kitts and Nevis Fund

LONDON, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foreign investors agree that St Kitts and Nevis offers the fastest route to second citizenship through a contribution to a government fund. The observation was made after a luncheon in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, on Monday, organised by London-headquartered agency CS Global Partners.

Nigerian investors discussed their options and concluded that it is possible to obtain second citizenship from St Kitts and Nevis within 60 days by contributing at least US$150,000 to the Sustainable Growth Fund available under the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme and adding the Accelerated Application Process (AAP) feature.

St Kitts and Nevis passport holders get hassle-free access to nearly 160 countries and territories worldwide without the need of a visa before departure. Foreign Minister Mark Brantley leads an inclusive external affairs agenda that relies on building strong diplomatic relations and bilateral visa waiver agreements across all continents. This saw the small Caribbean twin-island nation climb up the ranks in terms of passport strength, currently positioned at number 27 in the world.

During his visit to Nigeria, the head of the islands' Citizenship by Investment Unit, Les Khan, told investors that one key reason to obtain St Kitts and Nevis citizenship is for business travel. "We are the number one country in terms of passport value within the Caribbean; we are number 27 in the world," Mr Khan said. "For a small country to be ranked so high in the value of our passport, it gives our citizens the mobility that they need for business."

Moreover, St Kitts and Nevis is one of the world's top 30 countries for rule of law, according to the data shared by the World Justice Project. Mr Khan said that, in the current insecure climate across many countries, it is a good idea to make St Kitts and Nevis one's second home.

Besides security, safety and mobility, St Kitts and Nevis has an unrivalled advantage: a 36-year experience of attracting foreign investors to its economy. It enabled the country to streamline application processing to a record 2-month period. Notably, only investors who pass all the due diligence checks, which this year will include biometric checks, are allowed to apply for CBI, yet no residence, language or cultural knowledge is required. Established in 1984, it remains the 'Platinum Standard' of Citizenship by Investment.

