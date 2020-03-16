Gamesys Group PLC Announces Change of Registered Office

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / Gamesys Group plc (the "Company") (LSE: GYS), a leading global online bingo-led operator, notifies the market that its registered office has changed to 10 Piccadilly, London W1J 0DD with immediate effect.
About Gamesys Group plc
Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk) and Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.
