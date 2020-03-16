San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2020) - MIRAGE ENERGY CORPORATION (OTC PINK: MRGE) announces it has signed an agreement with NORTHERN HEMISPHERE LOGISTICS to participate in the development of Northern Hemispheres Isthmus Corridor Project The signing of this agreement gives Mirage the right to participate for 30% of the project. Total estimated cost for the project is $ 6.0 Billion USD.

This project will give a faster more economical way of delivering crude oil and refined products to Asia and Mexico but also the west coast of the US.





MRGE - Northern Hemisphere Isthmus Corridor Project

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6732/53473_d4.jpg

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6732/53473_d4.jpg





MRGE - Northern Hemisphere Isthmus Corridor Project 1

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6732/53473_444f5410f4805ab3_003full.jpg

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6732/53473_444f5410f4805ab3_003full.jpg





MRGE - Northern Hemisphere Isthmus Corridor Project 2

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6732/53473_444f5410f4805ab3_004full.jpg

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6732/53473_444f5410f4805ab3_004full.jpg





MRGE - Northern Hemisphere Isthmus Corridor Project 3

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6732/53473_444f5410f4805ab3_005full.jpg

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6732/53473_444f5410f4805ab3_005full.jpg

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future financial performance. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors for such statement. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Any forward-looking statements represent management's best judgement as to what may occur in the future. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risk, uncertainties and important factors beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical results of operations and events and those presently anticipated or projected.

SOURCE: Mirage Energy Corporation

http://www.mirageenergycorp.com/

Office: 210-858-3970

