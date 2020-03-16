Technavio has been monitoring the foam-based beauty and personal care products market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.18 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005366/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. L'Oréal SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter Gamble Co. and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. Although the growing number of fashion-conscious consumers will offer immense growth opportunities, adverse health effects of chemical/synthetic ingredients will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing number of fashion-conscious consumers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, adverse health effects of chemical/synthetic ingredients might hamper market growth.

Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market is segmented as below:

Distribution channel

Offline

Online

Product

Skincare

Haircare

Male Grooming

Bath

Baby and Childcare

Other Products

Geographic Segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40102

Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our foam-based beauty and personal care products market report covers the following areas:

Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size

Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Trends

Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing introduction of organic products as one of the prime reasons driving the foam-based beauty and personal care products market growth during the next few years.

Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the foam-based beauty and personal care products market, including some of the vendors such as L'Oréal SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter Gamble Co. and Unilever Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the foam-based beauty and personal care products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist foam-based beauty and personal care products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the foam-based beauty and personal care products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the foam-based beauty and personal care products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of foam-based beauty and personal care products market vendors

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Skincare Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Haircare Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Male grooming Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Bath Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Baby and childcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in introduction of organic products

Collaboration of vendors with salons and spas

Introduction of brands owned and endorsed by celebrities

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Coty Inc.

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Kao Corp.

L'Oréal SA

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005366/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/