Technavio has been monitoring the foam-based beauty and personal care products market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.18 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7%.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. L'Oréal SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter Gamble Co. and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. Although the growing number of fashion-conscious consumers will offer immense growth opportunities, adverse health effects of chemical/synthetic ingredients will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing number of fashion-conscious consumers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, adverse health effects of chemical/synthetic ingredients might hamper market growth.
Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market is segmented as below:
Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
Product
- Skincare
- Haircare
- Male Grooming
- Bath
- Baby and Childcare
- Other Products
Geographic Segmentation
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our foam-based beauty and personal care products market report covers the following areas:
- Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size
- Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Trends
- Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing introduction of organic products as one of the prime reasons driving the foam-based beauty and personal care products market growth during the next few years.
Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the foam-based beauty and personal care products market, including some of the vendors such as L'Oréal SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter Gamble Co. and Unilever Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the foam-based beauty and personal care products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist foam-based beauty and personal care products market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the foam-based beauty and personal care products market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the foam-based beauty and personal care products market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of foam-based beauty and personal care products market vendors
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market Outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Skincare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Haircare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Male grooming Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Bath Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Baby and childcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other products Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in introduction of organic products
- Collaboration of vendors with salons and spas
- Introduction of brands owned and endorsed by celebrities
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Coty Inc.
- Essity Aktiebolag (publ)
- Henkel AG Co. KGaA
- Johnson Johnson Services Inc.
- Kao Corp.
- L'Oréal SA
- LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
- The Procter Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005366/en/
