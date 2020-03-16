Global Reusable Water Bottles Market to Touch a Value of US$ 11 Bn by the End of 2027: Transparency Market Research

- The energy sector is under the radar of attention, and several entities are looking for pragmatic solutions for improved disposal of harmful and non-biodegradable substances and materials.

- As the energy sector reciprocates to the demands and aspirations of environmentalists and other concerned authorities, use of reusable products shall increase.

ALBANY, New York, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing demand for reusable water bottles can be attributed to advancements in the field of plastic recycling. The presence of an ever-expanding industry for green disposal and discharge of plastics and other materials has created ripples across the energy sector. As researchers present statistics related to the degradation caused by plastic bottles, manufacturers have shown an inclination towards producing recyclable water bottles. Therefore, the pace of manufacturing reusable and recyclable materials, goods, and items has increased in recent times. It is legit to expect that changes in the energy sector would become a cornerstone for growth within the global reusable water bottles market. Researchers are pressing on the need to launch mass campaigns focused on promoting the use of reusable water bottles. The total value of the global reusable water bottles market is set to touch US$ 1.1 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over 2019 and 2027.

Education of the masses has played an integral role in driving them towards sustainable and environment-friendly use of materials.

The residential sector is at the helm of growth within the global reusable water bottles market. This sector is responsible for causing uptick in sale of several classes of consumer's goods and items.

In the presence of a seamless industry for renewable research, manufacturers of recyclable water bottles continue to earn subsidies from government and other units.

It is legit to assert that the use of reusable water bottles in leading industries such as hospitality, food and beverages, and industrial manufacturing would inspire new tendencies in individuals.

Global Reusable Water Bottles Market: Key Growth Drivers

Sustainability has become the catchphrase for scientists and researchers across the world. The dire consequences of climate change have already degraded the fabric of sustainability across the planet, and has caused formidable disruptions in the ecosystem. Therefore, there is a pressing need for instituting fundamental changes in the way humans and groups interact with nature. Therefore, use of reusable water bottles has become a necessity across the globe, and is being propagated as one of the most viable modern-day green practices. Some of the key drivers of demand within the global reusable water bottles market are listed below:

Adoption of reusable water bottles in the food and beverages industry has helped in popularising these bottles across several other industries. In this way, cross-selling and promotion has become a salient trend across the market.

The price of reusable water bottles has reduced by a dramatic chase, and this has helped the residential sector in adopting these bottles.

Availability of new shapes, sizes, and colours has played to the advantage of the manufacturers. Product differentiation is key to promote and market products that are in the initial phase of the maturity cycle.

Contempt towards the Environment as a Hindrance to Market Growth

Despite the visible impact of climate change and environmental degradation across the world, several countries have continued to allow sale and purchase of non-recyclable and non-reusable bottles.

Several bottles manufactured from plastic end in landfills, and are not properly recycled. This places a toll on manufacturers looking to promote sustained standards of usage.

Educational campaigns meant to inform people about the pitfalls of plastic usage have failed to capture the attention of the masses in remote regions and rural pockets.

Global Reusable Water Bottles Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading manufacturers of reusable water bottles are expected to capitalise new technologies available for recycling plastic, glass, and paper. Moreover, these market players are projected to tie up with government entities who are serious to address climate change at national level. Several guilds and organisations have been formed across developing regions, and these entities are pressing governments to invest towards managing environmental pollution and degradation. This trend has directly impacted the growth of vendors operating in the global reusable water bottles market.

Global Reusable Water Bottles Market: Segmentation

Material Type

Glass

Metal

Polymer

Silicone

Distribution Network

Hyper/Supermarkets

Independent Stores

Online Sales

Others

Primary Usage

Everyday

Sports

Travel

Others

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Europe

BENELUX



France



Germany



Italy



Russia



Spain



U.K.



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

ASEAN



Australia & New Zealand

&

China



India



Japan



Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



North Africa



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

