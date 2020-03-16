On February 19, 2020, Solnaberg Property AB (publ) ("Solnaberg") were given observation status due to a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Solnaberg by Sterner Stenhus Förvaltning AB ("Sterner Stenhus"). Today, March 16, 2020, Sterner Stenhus published a press release with information that Sterner Stenhus will not complete the public takeover offer to the shareholders in Solnaberg. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Solnaberg Property AB (publ) (SOLNA, ISIN code SE0009155211, order book ID 128129) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.