WKN: 876457 ISIN: GB0007995243 Ticker-Symbol: 1K5 
Stuttgart
16.03.20
12:04 Uhr
0,241 Euro
-0,061
-20,07 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RENEWI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENEWI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,237
0,267
12:47
Actusnews Wire
16.03.2020 | 12:42
RENEWI: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Luc Sterckx
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Renewi plc
b)
LEI
213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10 pence each


GB007995243

b)
Nature of the transaction

Market Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.2735,000

d)
Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

35,000

£0.27
e)
Date of the transaction

16 March 2020
f)
Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Contact

Philip Griffin-Smith

Group Company Secretary 01908 650586


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nGptkZ2blWqalW5saJxmm2mZbZqSlWiabJLJxmRuaJfIaWmVyWtmZpjKZm9jmmdp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-62523-2751g.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2020 Actusnews Wire