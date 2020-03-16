RENEWI: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Luc Sterckx
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Renewi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10 pence each
GB007995243
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Market Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
35,000
£0.27
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
Contact
Philip Griffin-Smith
Group Company Secretary 01908 650586
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nGptkZ2blWqalW5saJxmm2mZbZqSlWiabJLJxmRuaJfIaWmVyWtmZpjKZm9jmmdp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-62523-2751g.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
RENEWI-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de