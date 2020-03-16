RENEWI: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Luc Sterckx

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification 3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Renewi plc b)

LEI

213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each





GB007995243



b)

Nature of the transaction



Market Purchase c)

Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s)

Volume(s) £0.27 35,000



d)

Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price





35,000



£0.27

e)

Date of the transaction



16 March 2020 f)

Place of the transaction



London Stock Exchange

Contact

Philip Griffin-Smith

Group Company Secretary 01908 650586



------------------------

