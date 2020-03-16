RJD Green, Inc: RJD Green Inc. Updates the Acquisition Discussions with Their Healthcare Services Targeted Company, and the 2020 Projected Revenue Value of the IOSoft White Label Agreement

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / RJD Green Inc. (OTC PINK:RJDG) CEO, Ron Brewer, announced today the IRG group had notified the IOSoft Division of RJD Green Inc. of their expected purchases in 2020 and 2021. Further Mr. Brewer stated the discussions with their targeted healthcare services acquisition have progressed.

Iconic Resources Group

IRG forwarded their projected expenditures with IOSoft from the White Label agreement of the Unified Payment System. Projected revenues for IOSoft in 2020 was stated at $350,000 to $700,000 with 2021 to be a minimum of a 100% increase.

IRG has harnessed the power of innovative solutions and technologies to assist their clients in identifying and selling prospects, and enhanced delivery of financial products and services distributed for the benefit of insurance carriers, brokerage agencies, IMOs, banks, and wealth advisors. www.iconicresourcegroup.com

Healthcare Sector IT Services Acquisition

Mr. Brewer stated RJD Green and its acquisition target have agreed upon general terms of purchase in the form of an MOU. As well, both companies and RJD Green's equity partners agreed to delay entering into the initial due diligence phase for forty-five days, allowing for a better picture of the current national economic and health issues.

IOSoft Inc.

IOSoft provides proprietary software for medical billing thru their Unified Payment System, Healthcare claims adjudication, automotive warranty payments, and electronic payments between healthcare Payers and Providers, along with custom payment software platforms for corporations, government & institutional organizations. Since formation, IOSOFT has been a third-party developer of software providing IT support for the platforms developed along with all "back office" services to include sales and marketing support.

The primary focus of IOSoft is in healthcare payment systems where IOSoft can provide unique payment technologies and services or software that can be integrated with legacy or existing systems of healthcare payers and providers such as, major health insurance carriers and third-party administrators. IOSoft provides targeted product offerings for healthcare providers, provider networks, physicians and hospitals, and clearinghouse companies. www.iosoftinc.com.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer.

www.rjdgreen.com

