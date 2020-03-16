Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CBU ISIN: NL0010877643 Ticker-Symbol: 2FI 
Xetra
16.03.20
12:28 Uhr
7,008 Euro
-1,389
-16,54 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,825
6,891
13:32
6,733
6,845
13:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIAT CHRYSLER
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV7,008-16,54 %