

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) announced Monday that its subsidiaries FCA Italy and Maserati will temporarily suspend production across the majority of their European manufacturing plants. The temporary suspension will be in effect through March 27, 2020.



This is part of the ongoing comprehensive set of actions in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency to enable the Group to effectively respond to the interruption in market demand by ensuring the optimization of supply.



The updated production plan will temporarily close the facilities in Melfi, G. Vico (Pomigliano), Cassino, Mirafiori Carrozzerie, Grugliasco, and Modena in Italy, Kragujevac in Serbia and Tychy in Poland.



