Heat Biologics, Inc.: Heat Biologics Invited to Join The Alliance for Biosecurity

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / Heat Biologics, Inc. ("Heat") (NASDAQ:HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of therapeutic vaccines including one for coronavirus COVID-19, today announced that it has accepted an invitation to join the Alliance for Biosecurity, a DC-based coalition of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that works to ensure medical countermeasures are available to protect public health and improve the prevention and treatment of severe infectious diseases, including coronavirus COVID-19.

The Alliance for Biosecurity has a track record of securing advanced public-private partnerships to address biosecurity threats and of securing funding for firms working to address these challenges.

"We look forward to becoming an active member of the Alliance for Biosecurity, as we work to obtain government support for our novel COVID-19 vaccine," said Heat Biologics CEO, Jeff Wolf. "The efforts of the Alliance for Biosecurity will be instrumental as we advance our COVID-19 vaccine into later stages of development."

"We look forward to supporting Heat Biologics efforts to advance their novel vaccine platform for use against COVID-19," said retired Congressman Jack Kingston, who serves as the Secretariat of the Alliance.

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer and other diseases using its proprietary gp96 platform to activate CD8+ "Killer" T-cells. Heat has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 clinical trial for advanced non-small cell lung cancer with its gp96-based HS-110 therapeutic vaccine. HS-110 is the company's first biologic product candidate in a series of proprietary immunotherapies designed to stimulate a patient's own T-cells. Heat also has numerous pre-clinical programs at various stages of development. For more information, please visit www.heatbio.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 on our current expectations and projections about future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs, expectation, and assumptions and include statements regarding obtaining government support for Heat's novel COVID-19 vaccine, the efforts of the Alliance for Biosecurity being instrumental to advancing Heat's COVID-19 vaccine into later stages of development, and Heat developing a novel vaccine platform for use against COVID-19. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, including the ability to obtain government support for Heat's novel COVID-19 vaccine, the contribution of Alliance for Biosecurity to advancing Heat's COVID-19 vaccine into later stages of development , the ability of Heat's vaccine platform to provide protection against COVID-19, the ability of Heat's therapies to perform as designed, to demonstrate safety and efficacy, as well as results that are consistent with prior results, the ability to enroll patients and complete the clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits, Heat's ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to Heat's ability to promote or commercialize its product candidates for specific indications, acceptance of its product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of products, Heat's ability to maintain its license agreements, the continued maintenance and growth of its patent estate, its ability to establish and maintain collaborations, its ability to obtain or maintain the capital or grants necessary to fund its research and development activities, its ability to continue to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and its ability to retain its key scientists or management personnel, and the other factors described in Heat's most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC, and other subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Heat undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

