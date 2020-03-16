Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2020) - CFN Media (OTCQB: CNFN), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry announces the publication of an article discussing the functional beverage market and a new house of beverage brands addressing consumer demand.





It's a stressful world out there, and consumers know it. In growing numbers, people are looking for healthy foods, naturally sourced, to keep both themselves and the planet on a positive track. If those foods can also relieve stress and help people relax, all the better. Beverages are a prime example of the trend toward healthy foods, with functional beverages rapidly taking market share away from traditional non-alcoholic beverage. Here is an examination of these trends from KPMG, as an example, but the internet is awash in information on the growth of functional beverages, healthy foods, and natural ingredients. It's no secret, and beverage companies ranging from startup size to giants of the industry are responding.

One smaller company with a foothold in the industry is Innoviom, an innovative house of beverage brands that produces and sells functional, tasty beverages based on herbal, relaxing ingredients. Innoviom is in the process of introducing a CBD drink to its existing product line and distribution network. Led by major company beverage and consumer packaged goods veterans from companies like Coca-Cola, Diageo, Red Bull, Gillette, and PepsiCo, Innoviom is a growth company with existing infrastructure and ambitious plans for international expansion.

Adaptogen-Based Beverages

Innoviom's initial brand is Tranq HYPERLINK "https://www.tranquini.com/"u HYPERLINK "https://www.tranquini.com/"ini, a line of great tasting, low calorie beverages designed to help relieve stress through its mix of herbal, relaxing, adaptogenic ingredients. Adaptogens are defined as natural bioregulators that increase the ability to adapt to environmental stress factors and avoid the damage caused by those factors. The above link takes you to a review, published in 2018, of the extensive body of scientific research around adaptogenic compounds and their moderating effects on the human stress response. Adaptogens have been shown to have positive effects on conditions ranging from adrenal fatigue to arthritis to sleep disorders and more.





Innoviom has taken the research into these unique compounds and turned it into flavorful drinks, with a focus on the 'flavorful' part. Knowing that consumers are looking for functional benefits from beverages, while recognizing that many people won't regularly buy products that taste like medicine, the company focused on providing a pleasant experience for its customers. Utilizing herbal ingredients like green tea (source of theanine), chamomile, lavender, and lemon balm, Tranquini is currently available in three flavors: Green Tea Twist, Mixed Berries, and Ginger Lemongrass.

Tranquini products are distributed throughout the U.S. in chains like Meijer and through distributors like KeHE and UNFI. Innoviom has established relationships with copackers who handle the manufacturing of the company's proprietary formulations, a model that keeps overhead low while allowing for easy expansion of production levels as needed.

Adding CBD to the Mix

Innoviom is currently launching Wowie by Tranquini, a line of low calorie, great tasting relaxation drinks that adds 20 mg of Hemp derived CBD to the mix of adaptogens utilized in the Tranquini products. CBD, or cannabidiol, is the prominent non-psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. The CBD contained in Wowie drinks is derived from hemp grown in the U.S. and contains no THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis that gets people high.





So, no worries about Wowie sending you off on a bad trip. But CBD has been shown to have adaptogen-like qualities, a result of its effect on the human body's endocannabinoid system. The endocannabinoid system, discovered in the 1990's and still being studied, is kind of a control system for a lot of internal bodily functions. It has been linked to processes ranging from metabolism to inflammation to sleep to stress and beyond. A balanced endocannabinoid system provides homeostasis in the body and guards against elevated stress responses.

As a result of these research results combined with the recent removal of CBD from the definition of marijuana in the U.S. with the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD-based products constitute a major growth sector in numerous product categories. CBD is seemingly everywhere these days, from personal care products to pure oils to functional foods.

Innoviom has taken the time to source a reliable supply of THC-free, U.S. grown, hemp-derived CBD for its formulations. The company utilizes state-of-the-art technology to make its Wowie CBD products taste great while ensuring maximum bioavailability of the active ingredients when ingested.

Wowie has been launched in Florida and will be rolling out across multiple states over the coming months as local regulations allow. Wowie will also be available on Amazon from end of March, so you can enjoy the relaxing effect from the comfort of your home or business, With an established supply chain, manufacturing, and distribution network already in place, Wowie is poised to launch throughout the U.S.

Experienced Executive Team

Innoviom is helmed by CEO Ahmed El Azizi, former Global VP of Functional Beverages at PepsiCo and has over 20 years of beverage experience. He is joined by Chief Growth Officer Julia Trofimova, formerly served with a number of consumer product companies, including alcohol giant Diageo, Red Bull, Danone, and Coca-Cola. CFO Christine Morcos came from Pfizer, Gillette, and Procter & Gamble. Innoviom also leans on Kim Rector as a Strategic Advisor, whose background includes time as a Senior VP at PepsiCo as well as banking services with JP Morgan.





It's an experienced consumer products team that recognizes an emerging market opportunity and has the chops to execute an aggressive growth plan. The group's industry network has been essential in providing a strong support structure for the company. All the pieces appear to be in place as Innoviom sets the wheels in motion. In many ways, it all comes back to a product that consumers love.

"At Innoviom, our passion and mantra, is that we will always develop and deliver high quality products, with ingredients sourced form nature, low in calories, free of any artificial additives or preservative and that TASTE GREAT. We want our consumers to be able to enjoy our great tasting functional beverages any time of the day and that is what ensures we are building a sustainable consumer franchise. We will never compromise on this, allowing us to build shareholder value over the long term."

