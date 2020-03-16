

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) announced Monday a new partnership with Lands' End, Inc. (LE) to offer the retailer's entire assortment of women's, men's, kids, and home merchandise on Kohls.com, directly fulfilled and shipped by Lands' End, beginning fall 2020.



In addition, Kohl's will bring Lands' End merchandise, with a particular focus on seasonal goods for the family, including outerwear in fall/winter and swimwear in spring/summer, to 150 stores beginning fall 2020.



