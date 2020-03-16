CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced it has been awarded a six-year single-award task order, with a ceiling value of nearly $249 million, to provide operations, planning, and training support to U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM).

Through the task order, CACI will provide high-level mission expertise to AFRICOM, its component commands, and partners. CACI experts, located both at AFRICOM headquarters in Germany and across Africa, will assist the command with planning and executing peacetime, crisis, and contingency operations. CACI will also use collaboration tools and techniques to increase efficiency and effectiveness.

The contract represents new work for CACI. CACI will draw upon its successful performance on similar military support programs, under which it has delivered professional, technical, and theater expertise, to assist AFRICOM in completing its missions and mitigating risk. For example, CACI's will improve mission execution, reduce costs, and minimize operational risks. CACI will also help AFRICOM improve its communications and decision making.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "This contract represents new business for our company with a new customer, demonstrating CACI is prepared to support U.S. servicemembers around the globe."

CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London said, "CACI is ready to support all of our national security customers, including AFRICOM, in their missions of protecting and advancing U.S. interests at home and abroad."

