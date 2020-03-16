The Ministry of Energy of Republika Srpska is seeking proposals for its first large-scale PV project. The solar park is planned to be located in Bileca, in Bosnia's southernmost part.The government of Republika Srpska has kicked off a tender for the construction of a 60 MW solar park in Bileca, in southern Bosnia. The planned solar facility is expected to have an estimated annual production of 84 GWh. "The solar power plant will be built in the immediate vicinity of the village Skrobotno, on the right side of the Trebinje - Bileca regional road, near Bilec Lake, at a location about 1 kilometer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...