Discovery and STARZPLAY partner to launch Dplay in MENA

DUBAI, UAE, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery's OTT service, Dplay, will now be available across MENA region, due to a new partnership between Discovery MEA and STARZPLAY, Dubai based SVOD service.

The strategic alignment will see STARZPLAY subscribers gain access to a new, branded area on the existing platform. From launch, Dplay on STARZPLAY will feature thousands of hours of content, segregated into playlists dedicated to specially curated interest verticals - including crime, lifestyle, food, wildlife and more. Subscribers will also enjoy addition of new content added to the platform each month.

Dplay on STARZPLAY will feature content from Discovery's much-loved portfolio of channels, with global franchises such as Shark Week, MythBusters, Gold Rush, Expedition Unknown, House Hunters International and Say Yes to the Dress all set to be available on the platform, for anytime, anywhere viewing, as well as boxset binging.

Following a free trial period of up to one-month (varies across the region), monthly subscription to the content costs only AED/SAR15 per month, in addition to existing subscription packages. Current and future STARZPLAY subscribers will have the choice to subscribe to Dplay as an add-on package.

Amanda Turnbull, General Manager, Discovery Middle East & Africa, commented: "This is the first time Discovery is taking its fantastic content beyond the pay-tv universe in the region and opening it up to a whole new customer base. We're always looking for new ways to deliver our content to fans, getting it in their hands exactly how they want it - and this partnership with STARZPLAY is a prime example of how we're continuing to evolve our offering to build on Discovery's existing success. As we commence our pivot toward digital, this milestone sets the benchmark for Discovery's continued growth in the digital space."

Danny Bates, Chief Commercial Officer, STARZPLAY, said: "As the leading video streaming service in MENA, we have established ourselves as the platform with the most comprehensive distribution reach and payment network. With this partnership we are starting a new chapter in company's growth to become the one stop shop for premium content. Discovery has best-in-class factual content which our subscribers would love to consume."

Dplay will be available in Q2 2020, through existing STARZPLAY apps including Apple TV. STARZPLAY is available to download online and via respective iOS and Android app stores.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134339/Discovery_and_STARZPLAY.jpg

Contact:

Srishti Soni

ASDA'A BCW

Tel: 04 4507 600

srishti.soni@bcw-global.com