Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services, and Canopy Weather LLC, an innovative weather technology company, have created a partnership to streamline weather related property damage claims.

Under the partnership, Canopy is providing GRS with real-time property-specific wind and hail damage analytics that facilitate loss verification and accelerate claims handling, from first notice of loss through closure.

"Canopy's first-of-its-kind science and enterprise-grade technology enables our team to more efficiently dispatch claims to the proper resource the first time, in turn providing a better overall customer experience for our clients," said Falin McMellon, SVP for Global Risk Solutions.

"Hail is a significant peril across the United States. In 2018, there were 4,610 major hailstorms, resulting in at least $810 million in damage to property and crops, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration," McMellon said. "GRS is excited to work with emerging technologies like Canopy Weather, that will help improve the overall claims experience for insurers and policyholders."

Matt Van Every, CEO of Canopy Weather, said: "There is more to damage than just hail size. Maximum hail size is not the whole story. One or two isolated 3-inch hailstones aren't going to total a roof, but thousands of 1-inch stones can. With our new science, Canopy Weather is able to address the hail volume question."

Don Giuliano, president of Canopy Weather, added: "In the real world, it's damage that matters, not size. By focusing on our strengths and building innovative, modular solutions to answer the question of damage, partners like Global Risk Solutions can focus on their mission, to deliver people, process and technology. We are excited to partner with GRS to help insurers streamline the claims experience and improve customer satisfaction and loyalty."

About Global Risk Solutions

Global Risk Solutions enables corporate and insurance industry clients to quickly and effectively respond to localized weather events, natural catastrophes and environmental events by delivering people, process and technology to manage risk and contain costs. Headquartered in Miami, GRS has global reach with offices in London and throughout the United States. GRS offers a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information, please visit www.globalrisksolutions.com.

About Canopy Weather

Canopy Weather delivers pre-eminent weather applications at the intersection of science, technology and business. We're passionate about understanding, at a fundamental level, how the abstract physics of weather and climate intersect with and influence day-to-day business operations. Canopy Weather was created in Norman, Oklahoma, in 2019 by Matt Van Every and Don Giuliano, the founders of Weather Fusion, which provided the insurance industry with the first-ever ground-level hail size mapping and property-specific hail history reports starting in 2009. After rapidly building a successful business, they sold Weather Fusion to CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) in 2014. For more information about Canopy's innovative history, please visit www.canopyweather.com.

